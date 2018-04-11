× Penn State announces 24-member leadership council for 2018 football season

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State football coach James Franklin has announced the members of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 Leadership Council, which is tasked with leading the team and upholding the program’s four core values: positive attitude, great work ethic, willingness to be competitive in all aspects and willingness to sacrifice.

The council, which consists of 13 seniors, five juniors, three sophomores, and three redshirt freshmen, serves as a voice for the team in the decision-making process, according to Franklin.

“We are excited about our Leadership Council this year,” Franklin said. “This group becomes more valuable every year because of the relationships we develop and the ability to discuss topics and challenges facing our team, university and community with solution-oriented conversations. It is critical to continue to develop leadership skills within our team, not only for this year, but to prepare these young men for life after Penn State.”

This year’s Leadership Council members are: seniors Mark Allen, Torrence Brown, Jake Cooper, Koa Farmer, Trace McSorley, Amani Oruwariye, Nick Scott, Charlie Shuman, Johnathan Thomas, DeAndre Thompkins, Kyle Vasey, Jason Vranic and Chasz Wright; juniors Ryan Bates, Blake Gillikin, Juwan Johnson, John Reid and Tommy Stevens; sophomores Tariq Castro-Fields, Will Fries and Michal Menet; and freshmen Sean Clifford, Jonathan Sutherland and C.J. Thorpe.

The Leadership Council meets at least twice a month in Franklin’s office and has a profound impact on the chemistry and culture of the entire organization.

Penn State returns 13 starters (8 offensive, 3 defensive, 2 specialists) and 26 additional lettermen. The Nittany Lions open the season at Beaver Stadium against Appalachian State September 1.