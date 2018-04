× Pennsburg woman facing charges after crash leaves one with broken neck

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Pennsburg woman is facing charges after an auto accident left one of her passengers injured.

Alisa Caillouette, 21, is facing aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault charges for the incident.

In September 2017, Caillouette was driving on Route 944 at Deer Lane at a very high speed when she lost control of her vehicle, went airborne and rolled numerous times.

During the crash, two of the four occupants in the vehicle were ejected, with one suffering a broken neck.

Now, she will face charges.