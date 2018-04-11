Philadelphia police tweet photo of officer who arrested teens for walking down the street with two loaded guns

Posted 8:33 AM, April 11, 2018, by

Screenshot of Philadelphia Police tweet,

PHILADELPHIA– Police in Philadelphia arrested two teens for allegedly walking down the streets while holding two loaded weapons, including an AR-15.

Philadelphia Police posted this message on Twitter over the weekend:

“Saturday night, 15th District Officer Wrzesinski arrested two individuals for walking our streets with two loaded weapons. The AR-15 was being held by a 12 (yes, TWELVE) year old, and the Glock was in the hands of an 18-year-old. Parents: make sure your weapons are secured!”

It is unknown what charges are facing the duo.