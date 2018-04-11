× Philadelphia police tweet photo of officer who arrested teens for walking down the street with two loaded guns

PHILADELPHIA– Police in Philadelphia arrested two teens for allegedly walking down the streets while holding two loaded weapons, including an AR-15.

Philadelphia Police posted this message on Twitter over the weekend:

“Saturday night, 15th District Officer Wrzesinski arrested two individuals for walking our streets with two loaded weapons. The AR-15 was being held by a 12 (yes, TWELVE) year old, and the Glock was in the hands of an 18-year-old. Parents: make sure your weapons are secured!”

Saturday night, 15th District Officer Wrzesinski arrested two individuals for walking our streets with two loaded weapons. The AR-15 was being held by a 12 (yes, TWELVE) year old, and the Glock was in the hands of an 18-year-old. Parents: make sure your weapons are secured! pic.twitter.com/feEjc6jRg3 — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) April 9, 2018

It is unknown what charges are facing the duo.