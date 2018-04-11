× Police attempting to identify retail theft suspect of Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are attempting to identify a suspect in a retail theft of a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store.

The pictured suspect allegedly concealed two bottles of alcoholic beverages inside his clothing and left the store located in the 2300 block of Linglestown Road in Harrisburg without paying.

If you have any information or can identify the suspect please contact Detective Darryl Brown at 717-909-9242, or 106@susquehannatwp.com.