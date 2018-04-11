Police identify two men who died in Lebanon County crash; both were found with gunshot wounds
CORNWALL, Lebanon County — Cornwall Borough Police have identified the two men found dead at the scene of a reported auto accident Monday night on Route 72.
Both men were found lying in the roadway, while the vehicle was crashed into a barrier.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to his chest. The other was transported to Hershey Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
According to police, the men were identified as:
- Jelson Dejesus Ortiz, age 34, 714 N. 9th Street, Reading. The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office reported the cause of death as being two gunshot wounds.
- Alexis Rafael Perez Garcia, age 27, no permanent address. The Lebanon County Coroner’s Office reported the cause of death as being a single gunshot wound.
