Police identify two men who died in Lebanon County crash; both were found with gunshot wounds

Posted 2:13 PM, April 11, 2018, by
investigation

CORNWALL, Lebanon County — Cornwall Borough Police have identified the two men found dead at the scene of a reported auto accident Monday night on Route 72.

Both men were found lying in the roadway, while the vehicle was crashed into a barrier.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to his chest. The other was transported to Hershey Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the men were identified as:

  • Jelson Dejesus Ortiz, age 34, 714 N. 9th Street, Reading.   The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office reported the cause of death as being two gunshot wounds.
  • Alexis Rafael Perez Garcia, age 27,  no permanent address.  The Lebanon County Coroner’s Office reported the cause of death as being a single gunshot wound.