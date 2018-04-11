× Police identify two men who died in Lebanon County crash; both were found with gunshot wounds

CORNWALL, Lebanon County — Cornwall Borough Police have identified the two men found dead at the scene of a reported auto accident Monday night on Route 72.

Both men were found lying in the roadway, while the vehicle was crashed into a barrier.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to his chest. The other was transported to Hershey Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the men were identified as:

Jelson Dejesus Ortiz, age 34, 714 N. 9 th Street, Reading. The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office reported the cause of death as being two gunshot wounds.

Alexis Rafael Perez Garcia, age 27, no permanent address. The Lebanon County Coroner’s Office reported the cause of death as being a single gunshot wound.