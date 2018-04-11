Police seek assistance in identifying suspects from retail theft in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking assistance in identifying the above pictured suspects in a retail theft investigation.

On April 10 around 6:12 p.m., the above pictured suspects arrived at the Weis Markets store in the 1100 block of Lowther Road in Camp Hill and parked along the front curb.

The driver loaded four boxes of outdoor furniture, valued at nearly $400, into a black Ford F150 pickup truck while another man exited the truck and stood watch.

The vehicle was last seen backing out of the parking lot onto Lowther Road and driving eastbound.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. Or, you may contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477, or by email at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.