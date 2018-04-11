× Sweep for outstanding warrants leads to apprehension of man suspected of indecent assault

HARRISBURG — A police sweep of suspects with outstanding arrest warrants led to the apprehension of a Highspire man accused of inappropriately touching two juvenile girls in 2017, according to Harrisburg Police.

Lonnie Joe Clark, 57, allegedly touched the girls in his truck on Dec. 21, 2017, police say. The girls told their mother, who immediately contacted police.

Clark was already a Tier 3 Sex Offender due to a previous conviction for rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault, police say.

Last Thursday, with the assistance of Highspire police, Clark was taken into custody without incident at his home, police say. He was taken to Dauphin County Booking for processing.