A few early showers and clouds, then gusty winds boost temperatures to 70!

WARM AIR FINALLY RETURNS

Skies are partly clear to mostly cloudy through the night. A stray shower is possible too. Morning lows are a tad milder in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Finally, temperatures turn around and begin to warm up. Under partly sunny skies, and a strong southwest breeze, temperatures climb quickly into the upper 60s and lower 70s. With a warm front nearby, a few showers are possible. Once the warm front is north of us, a surge of warmer air streams in across the area and boosts readings well into the middle and upper 70s! It’s a great way to end the week and begin the weekend.

WARM TO WET WEEKEND

Car washes and playgrounds will be busy as people get out and enjoy a fabulous beginning to the weekend. Saturday brings mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A warm southwest breeze pushes temperatures well into the 70s, even close to 80 degrees for a few locations. The weather changes for Sunday. Clouds quickly emerge on the area, soon followed by wet weather. The morning is dry but by afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms develop. Temperatures fall back to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, so it is still mild. Rain picks up and becomes heavy at times overnight into early Monday. Once the front is through, chillier air returns for the start of the new week.

NEXT WEEK

Monday looks gloomy with wet and cooler conditions. Showers end late morning leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies. Readings drop from the 60s, in the early morning hours, to the 50s during the afternoon. The breeze picks up too. Temperatures tumble even more Tuesday, as highs struggle to warm through the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds are still breezy too. The skies are brighter with sunshine and a few passing clouds. By Wednesday, it is milder again, in the 60s, under partly cloudy skies.



The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist