Watch Live: Paul Ryan not seeking re-election & Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify

House Speaker Paul Ryan is set to announce at approximately 10 a.m. ET that he will not be seeking re-election in 2018.

You can watch his comments on our live stream above, leading into Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The committee has 55 members and is chaired by Rep. Greg Walden.

The hearing is expected to start at approx 10 a.m/ ET and last several hours. Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of as many as 87 million Facebook users.

