Wednesday is another cool day with plenty of clouds, then warming begins on Thursday

MAJOR WARMING BEGINS: Wednesday is a quiet day, but a weak disturbance passing through brings more clouds. Slow and steady warming continues too. The clouds continue to filter into the region, so skies are partly sunny for the morning. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 30s. Some colder spots could even make the 20s before clouds thicken. There’s partly sunny skies through the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures manage to make it in the lower to middle 50s. A stray late day shower or sprinkle is possible, but most should stay dry, especially the southern half of the region. Skies are partly clear to mostly cloudy through the night. A stray shower is still possible. Temperatures are a touch milder, with readings in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A huge flip in the pattern is ahead for the end of the week, and it will continue into the weekend. Thursday is the transitional day to warmer temperatures. There’s partly sunny skies, and a couple isolated showers are possible. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 60s. The temperatures jump to a late spring feel in time for Friday. There’s plenty of sunshine, and afternoon temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s! It’s a nice change of pace for sure!

WARM WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The warmth doesn’t go away just yet for the weekend. Saturday brings sunshine and some passing clouds. Temperatures remain well above average for this time of year. Readings are back into the middle to upper 70s. Depending on cloud cover, some 80 degree readings are not out of the question. The next cold front is slow to approach on Sunday. There’s likely showers, perhaps some thunderstorms, later during the day. Temperatures are likely cooler due to the clouds and rain chances. Readings reach the upper 60s to lower 70s, so it’s still mild for this time of year.

NEXT WEEK: Monday still brings the chance for showers, with the best chance during the morning. Temperatures continue to cool, especially during the afternoon. Highs peak in the 50s. It turns breezy too. Tuesday is partly sunny and still breezy. The chill is back, with readings in the middle to upper 40s.

Have a great Wednesday!