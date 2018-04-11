York Exponential’s The York Plan 2.0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett had the chance to preview the White Rose Bar & Grill "Vodka-Bot" with York Exponential event.

John McElligot with York Exponential talk with Chris about this York Plan 2.0. The York Plan help saved the world. In the 1940s, business industry leaders combined their efforts to help support the war effort again Germany, Italy, and Japan in World War II. Manufactures banded together to produce the needed materials to allow our country to save democracy.

The plan was a cooperative effort by area industries in World War II to share skilled workers and underused machinery to secure expansive defense contracts.