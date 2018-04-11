× York is the 7th-worst city in the state for families, according to new Wallethub study

YORK — According to a new study published by Wallethub, York is the seventh-worst city in Pennsylvania for families.

The study ranks 87 Pennsylvania municipalities across 21 key metrics across four key dimensions: 1.) Family life and fun, 2.) Education, Health and Safety, 3.) Affordability, and 4.) Socio-Economics. The metrics for each dimension were given a value between 0 and 100, with a score of 100 representing the best for families.

“We then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its total score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample,” Wallethub says in a post explaining its methodology.

York ranks highly in the “Family Life and Fun” dimension, checking in at No. 2 in the state. But its low ranking in the other three dimensions (82nd in both Education, Health and Safety and Socio-Economics and 78th in Affordability) drops the White Rose City near the bottom of the overall list.

Reading, Uniontown, Wilkinsburg, Philadelphia, Chester, and Darby are the only cities below York on Wallethub’s overall list.

Ephrata, in Lancaster County, ranked highest among Central Pennsylvania cities, checking in at No. 10 overall. Other notable Central PA entries include:

Hershey at No. 14

Carlisle at No. 24

Elizabethtown at No. 25

Hanover at No. 53

Lebanon at No. 57

Columbia at No. 62

Chambersburg at No. 63

Lancaster at No. 69

Franklin Park, located in the Pittsburgh area in Allegheny County, ranks first overall on the list.

To see the entire list and its methodology, go here.