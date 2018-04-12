A southern-fried fairy tale at Marietta’s Susquehanna Stage Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARIETTA, Pa. - A musical based on a Brothers Grimm fairy tale adapted for 1700s Natchez, Mississippi, "The Robber Bridegroom" brings the laughs, love and lessons learned on the stage in Lancaster County.

A musical not well-known by 21st Century standards, the cast believes they can use that notion to their advantage.

"Because this show isn't very well known, there is a good chance you're going see a show you know nothing about," Meredith Stone, the actress portraying the character 'Salome' said.

And, for most of the prospective audience, because you don't know what to expect, you go into a production without expected nuances, allowing the audience to experience a show in its purest form for the very first time.

The show plays now through April 22nd. You can find ticket information at http://susquehannastageco.com/