Burn ban issued in Windsor Township, York County

YORK COUNTY — A burn ban has been issued for Windsor Township.

“Effective immediately, no person shall ignite or feed an open fire, nor shall any person cause, suffer, allow or permit an opening fire on any property under his or her control within Windsor Township,” the township’s release states.

The ban will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 14.

“The forecasted low relative humidity and high winds will create a dangerous fire potential in woodlands and fields,” the release adds. “Any outdoor fire under these conditions poses a substantial risk to life and property.”

Anyone who observes an outdoor fire is urged to contact 911 and report the location.