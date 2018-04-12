× Conagra Brands recalls 135,000 Salisbury steak products that may contain bone fragments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Conagra Brands, Inc., is recalling approximately 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products that may be contaminated with bone fragments, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The family-style, heat-treated, not shelf stable Salisbury steak and brown gravy products (poultry, pork, and beef) were produced on March 10, 2018.

The recall applies to 27-oz. cartons containing shrink-wrapped packages of six pieces of “Banquet Family Size 6 Salisbury Steaks and Brown Gravy made with chicken, pork and beef — grill marks added. They have a lot code 5006 8069 10 05 and a “Best By” date of Sept. 1, 2019 printed on the package.

The products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection with establishment number “P-115” located on the side panel of the consumer package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

According to the FSIS, the problem was discovered after the firm received several consumer complaints and three reports of minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Kristine Mulford, Manager of Communications at (312) 549-5522.