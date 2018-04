Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- An edible cookie dough shop opened in downtown Lancaster last month. Dough and Co. offers a variety of different cookie dough flavors that are safe to eat. It is served like ice cream.

The ingredients are local and organic. They offer gluten-free and vegan flavors.

The store is located at 46 N. Prince St. To learn more information, click here.