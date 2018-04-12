× Former assistant to PA senator accused of having sexual contact with minor

FAYETTE COUNTY — A now-former legislative assistant in the office of state Sen. Patrick Stefano is accused of having sexual contact with a minor over a three-year period.

Brad Geyer, 35, was arrested Thursday and charged with 11 counts of indecent assault and one count each of corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Sen. Stefano issued this statement:

“Thursday afternoon, Brad Geyer, a Senate employee in my Connellsville District Office, was arrested for several counts of indecent assault of a minor and other related crimes. I first learned of the charges a few hours ago. My staff and I had no knowledge of any inappropriate actions by this employee until today.

“I am shocked and appalled by the allegations. My office and I will fully support the investigation going forward. Brad Geyer has been terminated by the Senate, effective immediately.”

The alleged assaults took place between May 2015 and March or April 2017 — first occurring when the victim was 14 years old, according to charging documents.

The victim told Connellsville Police that Geyer inappropriately touched her on numerous occasions and allowed her to drink wine. In one instance, the victim woke up in the middle of the night and Geyer had placed her hand on “his area,” charging documents state.