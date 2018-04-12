× Four individuals, including two juveniles, apprehended following Lancaster narcotics-related investigation

LANCASTER — Four individuals were taken into custody Thursday after officers of the Lancaster Police Bureau’s Selective Enforcement Unit, as well as the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team and patrol officers, found drugs and drug paraphernalia in a residence in the 200 block of N. Reservoir Street of Lancaster.

The Selective Enforcement Unit responded to the dwelling to serve a warrant following a narcotics-related investigation that lasted approximately two weeks.

During the search, officers seized five grams of cocaine, 53 grams of marijuana, two digital scales, a shotgun and over $3,000 cash, according to Lancaster City Police.

Bunlok Tum, 58, and Kimley Cheng, 59, are charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, criminal conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail, police add.

Allegations were filed against a 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old male before Juvenile Probation for possession with intent to deliver marijuana, criminal conspiracy – possession with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, police say.

They were committed to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.