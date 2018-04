× FOX43 Morning News: Live and Local – Middletown

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 Morning News is taking the show on the road and continuing our Live and Local series.

On Friday, April 20, FOX43’s Matt Maisel and Chris Garrett will be visiting Brownstone Cafe in Middletown from 4-9 a.m.!

Over the course of the morning, our FOX43 team will show you the hidden gems that Middletown has to offer.

Catch it all on Friday, April 20 on FOX43 Morning News!