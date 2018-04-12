× Harrisburg man indicted on federal drug trafficking, firearms charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Harrisburg man was indicted on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Khiri Arter, 25, is facing drug trafficking and firearms charges.

According to U.S. Attorney David Freed, the indictment alleges that Arter possessed heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine with the intent to deliver on September 13 in Harrisburg.

The indictment also alleges that Arter was found in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun unlawfully because he was a previously convicted felon.