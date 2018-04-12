× Man injured in York shooting

YORK, Pa. — Police responded to the 700 Block of Pennsylvania Ave Thursday evening after a man was reportedly shot once in the leg.

According to a release from York City Police Department, the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday. Police state that the victim was targeted, and was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

YCPD asks that if anyone has any information related to the incident, call the York City Police Department at (717) 846-1234, text tips to 847-411, or download the York City PD App.