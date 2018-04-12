× Nationals place OF Adam Eaton on 10-Day DL, designate C Miguel Montero for assignment

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have done some early season roster shuffling due to an injury of a starting outfielder and the return of the team’s starting catcher.

Washington has placed OF Adam Eaton on the 10-Day disabled list with after suffering a bone bruise in his ankle.

OF Moises Sierra has been called up from Triple-A to take Eaton’s roster spot.

The team also designated veteran C Miguel Montero for assignment while activating C Matt Wieters off the disabled list.

Montero, 34, was the Nationals’ reserve catcher early, and played in 4 games. However, he failed to notch a hit in 11 at bats.

Now, the team will either release Montero outright or see if they can sneak him through waivers before attempting to keep him within the organization as depth, most likely at the Triple-A level.