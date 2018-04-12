× NFL releases 2018 preseason schedule, here’s the slate for our area teams

The NFL has released the 2018 Preseason schedule.

The 65-game schedule includes eight nationally televised games, including one right here on FOX43.

Specific dates and times will be released later this off season for the rest of the games, but televised games are scheduled with the Hall-of-Fame game set to feature the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, August 2 at 8 p.m.

Here’s the slate for our area teams:

WEEK 1

Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens

Washington Redskins vs. New England Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

WEEK 2

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers

New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins (ESPN on August 16 at 8 p.m.)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts (ESPN on August 20 at 8 p.m.)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

WEEK 3

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns (FOX43 on August 23 at 8 p.m.)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins

Denver Broncos vs. Washington Redskins

Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

WEEK 4

Washington Redskins vs. Baltimore Ravens

New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers