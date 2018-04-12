NFL releases 2018 preseason schedule, here’s the slate for our area teams
The NFL has released the 2018 Preseason schedule.
The 65-game schedule includes eight nationally televised games, including one right here on FOX43.
Specific dates and times will be released later this off season for the rest of the games, but televised games are scheduled with the Hall-of-Fame game set to feature the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, August 2 at 8 p.m.
Here’s the slate for our area teams:
WEEK 1
Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens
Washington Redskins vs. New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
WEEK 2
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers
New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins (ESPN on August 16 at 8 p.m.)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts (ESPN on August 20 at 8 p.m.)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots
WEEK 3
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns (FOX43 on August 23 at 8 p.m.)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins
Denver Broncos vs. Washington Redskins
Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
WEEK 4
Washington Redskins vs. Baltimore Ravens
New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers