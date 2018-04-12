PA Bureau of Forestry experts discuss dangers of wildfire season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Wildfire experts in Dauphin County are warning people to take precautions.

“We are starting to see a few more wildfires popping up across the state," said Matt Reed, The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Matt Reed with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the warmer temperatures and high winds around this time of year, is a recipe for disaster.

“That combined with low fuel moistures after having dried out for a few days, we tend to see large increases in wildfires," said Reed.

He tells FOX43 that many wildfires are caused by people burning debris.

“People are out there trying to get rid of the dead and down wood and leaves and stuff that’s left over from the winter," added Reed.

All which could lead to some pretty big fines, ranging anywhere from a couple hundred to thousands of dollars.

“If someone accidentally starts a wildfire, typically they are responsible for the cost of suppressing the fire that the state pays out," said Reed.

To avoid potentially getting those fines, Jake Glick with the Bureau of Forestry says there are some things you should keep in mind this season.

“We’re coming into a couple days here where the temperatures are going to be markedly higher than they were in the past couple of months, so those high temperatures coupled with the strong winds that are forecasted will dry out the line fuels and also the relative humidity and the amount of moisture that is available in the air will be fairly low also and all of that criteria comes together to form a red flag warning," Jake Glick, Forrester, Bureau of Forestry.

“Just make sure that you remember that all that is a recipe for wildfire so just be careful this time of year," added Reed.