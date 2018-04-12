× Penguins dismantle Flyers in opening game of series, 7-0

PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Penguins were ready for the playoffs to kick off against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The team proved that, scoring early and often while shutting out the Flyers by a 7-0 tally and taking a 1-0 series lead.

C Sidney Crosby had a hat trick and four other Penguins had goals in the rout.

The team opened the scoring with less than 3 minutes left in the game and never looked back.

Philadelphia pulled goal tender Brian Elliott after he allowed his fifth goal midway through the second period, but backup Petr Mrazek allowed two of his own upon entering.

Game Two is scheduled for Friday, April 13 at 7 p.m.