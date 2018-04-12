Penguins dismantle Flyers in opening game of series, 7-0

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 11: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with Jake Guentzel #59 after scoring a goal during the second period in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 11, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 11: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with Jake Guentzel #59 after scoring a goal during the second period in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 11, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Penguins were ready for the playoffs to kick off against the Philadelphia Flyers.
The team proved that, scoring early and often while shutting out the Flyers by a 7-0 tally and taking a 1-0 series lead.
C Sidney Crosby had a hat trick and four other Penguins had goals in the rout.
The team opened the scoring with less than 3 minutes left in the game and never looked back.
Philadelphia pulled goal tender Brian Elliott after he allowed his fifth goal midway through the second period, but backup Petr Mrazek allowed two of his own upon entering.
Game Two is scheduled for Friday, April 13 at 7 p.m.