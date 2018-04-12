× PennDOT announces two repaving projects on Routes 743 and 39 near Hershey

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently placed work zone signs announcing that Dauphin County maintenance crews are scheduled to pave a section of Route 743 in East Hanover Township and a section of Route 39 in South Hanover and West Hanover townships.

PennDOT says there could be single-lane traffic restrictions and flaggers in both work zones as crews work to pave the roads.

The work on Route 743, known locally as Laudermilch Road, will cover a 1.4-mile stretch from Old Laudermilch Road to Early’s Mill Road in East Hanover Township. The work is scheduled to last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 24-26.

The work on Route 39, known locally as Hershey Road, will cover a 1.7-mile stretch from Patriot Way in South Hanover Township to Red Top Road in West Hanover Township. That work will be done from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., from April 30 to May 10.

Route 743 and Route 39 average between 12,000 and 14,000 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.