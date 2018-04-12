Pennsylvania Lottery expanding payment options, including debit and mobile payment methods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. -- Pennsylvania Lottery players may no longer need cash when they buy their tickets.

The lottery is making it easier for people to play, adding new pay options for the first time since ticket sales began.

Have no cash? The Pennsylvania Lottery says no problem.

"We just want our players to know that they’ll be able to use cashless options at over 2,500 locations," said Drew Svitko, the Executive Director for the Pennsylvania Lottery.

In an effort to keep up with the times, the lottery is expanding how people can pay to play.

"It’s been cash from day one here at the Pennsylvania lottery, and we’re looking forward to embracing the future," explained Svitko.

“I think I’m going to win today!" said Gloria Serrano of York.

Some people, like Serrano, already embracing the technology at Fine Wine And Good Spirits in West Manchester Township.

“Here, I take my time and I know what number I pick up. I pay right away. It’s more easy for me.”

The lottery adding the debit option to more than 400 tough screen vending machines this past year, as well as mobile payment options like Google and Apple Pay.

“If I have more than $20, I’m a rich man," said Tom Harbaugh of East Berlin.

Because like Tom Harbaugh, the lottery has found, many people don’t carry much cash on them anymore.

FOX43 found people with mixed feelings about the expansion.

“It’s the first time I heard about it. Not a fan….. it makes it too easy," said Judy Shank of Washington Township.

“It helps the older people, and I meet that category, I’m sorry to say, but it’s really a good thing," added Harbaugh.

As for the concern that it could increase bad gambling habits,

“You can gamble anywhere you want to just about today," said Harbaugh.

"In our test, we found the average price did not go up, a matter of fact, 87% of the purchases were under $30.00," added Svitko.

The machines don't accept credit cards; however officials say there's no law preventing people from buying lottery games with them.

That's up to each retailer.