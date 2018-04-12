× Pennsylvania State Troopers held for trial on felony charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that two suspended Pennsylvania State Police Troopers charged with felony offenses for illegally accessing a former romantic partner’s Facebook account were held for trial following a preliminary hearing.

Trooper Anthony Kingsley, 32, formerly of Liberty Street, Catasaqua, is charged with unlawful use of a computer, computer trespassing, harassment and conspiracy for accessing one of Kingsley’s former romantic partner’s Facebook account without permission. Trooper Erin Cawley, 41, also formerly of Liberty Street, Catasaqua, is charged with conspiracy to commit unlawful use of a computer and other crimes.

The suspended state troopers printed correspondence between Kingsley’s former paramour and a married man. Kingsley then gave the conversations to the wife of the married man. During the interaction, Kingsley implied that his actions were legal because he had his former partner’s Facebook password. Kingsley or Cawley also deleted information from the user’s account without permission.

“These two state troopers know and understand the law, yet they chose to break into someone else’s Facebook account, steal personal correspondence, and give it to a third party,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Their behavior was illegal, and my Office will hold them accountable. No one – including law enforcement – is above the law.”

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Rebecca Elo.

SOURCE: Office of the Attorney General