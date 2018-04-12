× Phillies surprise family with return of Air Force father from 6-month deployment

PHILADELPHIA– It’s one of those moments that you can’t help but let you swell with happiness.

On Wednesday night during the Reds-Phillies game, one family got the surprise of a lifetime: their father had returned from a 6-month deployment.

While his daughters and wife danced on the field with the Phillie Phanatic, an Air Force Major lingered behind home plate before being introduced by PA announcer, Dan Baker.

Shocked and excited, his daughters and wife stormed him resulting in a loving embrace on the field.

You can catch it all in the video below: