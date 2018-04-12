× Police investigate report of shots fired in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Lancaster City Police are investigating a report of shots fired.

Officers responded to the 300 block of South Ann Street Thursday afternoon.

According to police, casings were found on the street and a parked, unoccupied vehicle was damaged by gunfire. No injuries were found or reported.

Police received a limited description of an individual who was last seen with a black handgun. That person is described as a black male, between the age of 20 to 25, wearing a t-shirt and long pants, police say.