Police searching for suspect in burglary from shed in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect in a burglary from a shed.

On April 9 at around 10:00 a.m., police received a report of a shed burglary in the Rosegarden development in Upper Allen Township.

The victim told police that a Stihl backpack-style leaf blower and Stihl grass trimmer were stolen from a shed in the backyard of their property.

The burglary is believed to be related to recent burglaries in multiple developments in the area.

Anyone with information about the identity of the male is asked to call 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: http://www.upperallenpolice.com.