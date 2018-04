CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police as looking to identify a man who allegedly stole a 2017 Jeep Cherokee early Thursday morning.

The suspected individual was last seen in the stolen Jeep as well as using stolen credit cards at area convenience stores, according to East Pennsboro Township Police.

The Jeep is tan in color and has a PA license plate of JHT-2507.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Pennsboro Police Det. Shane Cohick at 717-732-3633 ext 1608.