YORK, Pa. — Springettsybury Township Police are currently attempting to identify the pictured subjects in refrence to a retail theft.

The theft in question occured on Wednesday April 11th, at the Ulta Beauty located at 2835 Concord Road in York. STPD asks that anyone who has information on the subjects’ identities call (717) 757-3525, or email¬†wpolizzotto@Springettsbury.com.