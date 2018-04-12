× Rock at the Park Music Festival will bring a variety of music, food and drinks to Lancaster’s Clipper Magazine Stadium in July

LANCASTER — AMT Concerts announced Thursday that it’s bringing Rock at the Park, a brand-new music festival, to Lancaster’s Clipper Magazine Stadium on Saturday, July 21.

A mix of national and regional bands will take the stage beginning at 11 a.m.

Headliners Fuel, Eve 6, Sister Hazel, Long Beach Dub Allstars, and Fastball will be joined by regional favorites The Jellybricks and Gentlemen East. More artists will be added in the coming weeks, organizers say.

Formed in the Harrisburg area in 1993, Fuel is best known for its hit single “Shimmer.” Eve 6 got together in Southern California in 1995 and had a pair of hits, “Inside Out” and “Leech” three years later. Sister Hazel topped the adult alternative charts in 1997 with their hit “All for You,” while the Long Beach Dub Allstars was formed in 1996 by former members of the ska/punk band Sublime. Fastball was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1998, thanks to its top five hit “The Way.”

The Jellybricks have played around the region since forming in 1996, while Gentlemen East consists of former members of regional mainstays The Badlees and Breaking Benjamin.

In addition, more than 20 local brewers will have a selection of food, beer and wine on hand, along with a DJ spinning music between sets and plenty of fun activities like an inflatable slide, a mechanical bull, and a dunk tank.

Early-bird tickets, starting at $35, will be on sale through April 22. Advance tickets, sold until the day of the event, cost $45, while tickets at the gate on the day of the event will be $55.