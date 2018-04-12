Sixers’ Fultz becomes youngest in NBA history to record triple-double, team wins 16th straight & will face Heat in playoffs

PHILADELPHIA– Talk about an upswing.

The Philadelphia 76ers won their 16th straight game to close out the NBA regular season, setting an NBA record for longest win streak to end a regular season and clinching the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

In the 130-95 blowout victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers’ rookie G Markelle Fultz, 19, became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, adding 13 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench.

Earlier this season, Lakers’ rookie G Lonzo Ball had set the record for youngest NBA player to record a triple-double, but was 20-years-old at the time.

Fultz, who only played 14 games after missing much of this season with shoulder and reported anxiety issues, averaged 7.1 points per game to go along with 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

The victory helped the Sixers clinch the third spot in the East, setting up a playoff series with the sixth-seeded Miami Heat. The Sixers are making their first trip to the postseason since 2012.

Led by All-Star C Joel Embiid and Rookie of the Year favorite G Ben Simmons, the Sixers finished the regular season with a 52-30 record.

The team’s first round series against the Heat will kick off on Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

The schedule for the NBA’s first round slate of playoff match ups can be found below:

