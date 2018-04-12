× Student charged after allegedly making threat that led to lockdown, search of CD East Middle School

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The juvenile who police say made threats on social media that led to the lockdown and search of Central Dauphin East Middle School on Monday was arrested and charged a day after the incident.

The 13-year-old CD East Middle School student faces three counts of terroristic threats and two counts of harassment by communication, according to Lower Paxton Township Police. The individual has been released back into the custody of his/her parents. The student will be charged through Dauphin County Juvenile Probation.

Police say the juvenile made several lewd and threatening Instagram posts toward other students. An investigation revealed that there was never a direct threat to any schools or the general public, police add.