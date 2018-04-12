The wait is over! Warming finally starts Thursday after a few passing showers

MAJOR WARMING BEGINS: A huge flip in the pattern is ahead for the end of the week, and it will continue into the weekend. Thursday is the transitional day to these warmer temperatures. Skies are mostly cloudy to begin the day. Temperatures are a touch milder too, with readings in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A few light showers or sprinkles push through as a warm front lifts north, but skies dry out for the rest of Thursday. Skies turn partly sunny after the shower threat ends around midday. Temperatures reach the 60s to lower 70s. A stray shower is still possible through the night. It’s much milder, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The temperatures jump to a late spring feel in time for Friday. There’s plenty of sunshine, and afternoon temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s! There’s a nice, but warm, southwest breeze. It’s a nice change of pace for sure!

WARM WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The warmth doesn’t go away just yet for the weekend. Saturday brings sunshine and some passing clouds. Temperatures remain well above average for this time of year. Readings are back into the middle to upper 70s. Depending on cloud cover, some 80 degree readings are not out of the question. The next cold front is slow to approach on Sunday. There’s showers, perhaps some thunderstorms, later during the day. We’re also monitoring the potential for heavy rain Sunday night into early Monday morning. Temperatures are likely cooler due to the clouds and rain chances. Readings reach the upper 60s to lower 70s, so it’s still mild for this time of year.

NEXT WEEK: Monday still brings the chance for showers, with the best chance during the morning. Temperatures continue to cool, especially during the afternoon. Highs peak in the 50s. It turns breezy too. Tuesday is partly sunny and still breezy. The chill is back, with readings in the middle to upper 40s. Wednesday is sunny to start, but clouds build during the afternoon. Highs start to turn milder, with readings near 60 degrees.

Have a great Thursday!