Two people taken to hospital following crash involving box truck, mail delivery vehicle

HARRISBURG — Two individuals were taken to an area hospital Thursday morning after a box truck and mail delivery vehicle crashed.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Second and Division Streets.

According to police, the postal worker was driving west on Division Street while the box truck driver was heading north on Second Street.

There’s no word on the extent of any injuries, police say.

The crash is still under investigation.

This story has been updated from its previous version. Check back for updates.