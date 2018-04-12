Warm sunshine heading into the weekend before rain to start next week

A WARM LATE SPRING WELCOME: Temperatures stay in the 60s for most of the evening with partly cloudy skies. Winds are breezy throughout the evening out of the southwest at 10-20MPH. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for Franklin County until 8PM for the dry and windy conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Morning lows stay mild in the low-50s to start Friday. Many locations make it to 80-degrees to end the work week! Lots of sunshine and warm, breezy southwesterly winds reinforce the warm air for Saturday. We’ll see a few more clouds by the afternoon, keeping temperatures a couple of degrees cooler in the upper-70s. A few locations will still try to hit 80-degrees.

SHOWERS MOVE IN: Our shower chances come back heading into Sunday. Cloudy conditions ahead of our next cold front will keep temperatures out of the 70s for most spots as spotty showers increase throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Breezy southeasterly winds bring ample moisture into our area as moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall continues through Monday morning. We could see as much as 1-2″ of rainfall accumulation before all is said and done by early Monday afternoon. You may even hear a few rumbles of thunder in the very early morning hours.

COOLER FOR A BIT: A bit of sunshine returns for Tuesday, but breezy northwesterly winds keep temperatures well-below average. Highs only reach the mid-to-upper 40s. We see a bit more sunshine by Wednesday as temperatures slowly rebound to near 60 with a stray shower chance both Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay tuned to the FOX43 Weather Team for the most up to date information so we can keep you “Weather Smart!”

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann