× Wawa offers free coffee today, April 12, for 54th Anniversary

If you haven’t had your cup of joe yet, hold on!

Wawa is offering a free any size coffee today, April 12, in celebration of its 54th Anniversary.

Cheers to 54 years! Enjoy FREE Any Size Coffee today, 4/12! #WawaDay pic.twitter.com/Ff5PlOE8QP — Wawa (@Wawa) April 12, 2018