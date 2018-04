× $80,000 stolen from Strasburg Railroad Company after e-mail hack

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An investigation is underway after $80,000 was reportedly stolen from the Strasburg Railroad Company.

On April 11 around 3:00 p.m., police were notified that email accounts were hacked by an unknown suspect(s) and $80,000 was taken from the Strasburg Railroad Company, located in the 300 block of Gap Road in Strasburg Township.

An investigation is ongoing into the Access Device Fraud case.