Be Well: Success stories at MyFitnessQuest

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Working out at MyFitnessQuest can have many benefits.

Of course there is maintaining your physical fitness, but you can have success in other areas as well, including injury recovering and reducing stress level.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Mindy Quesenberry from MyFitnessQuest stopped by the set with two success stories, David Gochnauer and Katie Moritz.

Gochnauer was able to recover from his knee injury and reduced stress and anxiety in his life by working out in Phases F.I.T. while Moritz succeeded in losing weight through personal training and F.I.T. Club.