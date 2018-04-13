× Capitals drop series opener to Blue Jackets

WASHINGTON– The Washington Capitals blew a one-goal lead and fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime in the team’s playoff opener.

The Capitals entered the third period with a 2-1 lead, only to let the game become tied 1:31 seconds in.

After trading goals to bring the game to 3-3, the Blue Jackets took the game in overtime to take a 1-0 series lead.

The Capitals will look to even the series on Sunday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.