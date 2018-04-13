Capitals drop series opener to Blue Jackets

WASHINGTON DC - APRIL 12: Washington left wing Jakub Vrana (13), center left, skates off the ice as Columbus left wing Artemi Panarin (9), center top, waits to celebrate his game winning goal with his teammates during Columbus Blue Jackets overtime defeat of the Washington Capitals 4-3 in game 1 of the NHL playoffs in Washington DC on April 12, 2018 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– The Washington Capitals blew a one-goal lead and fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime in the team’s playoff opener.
The Capitals entered the third period with a 2-1 lead, only to let the game become tied 1:31 seconds in.
After trading goals to bring the game to 3-3, the Blue Jackets took the game in overtime to take a 1-0 series lead.
The Capitals will look to even the series on Sunday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.