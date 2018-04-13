State Police: Man hit while changing tire along I-81 in South Middleton Township
SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–1:35PM UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a man was struck by a water tank truck along Interstate 81 near Carlisle on Friday afternoon.
It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. along I-81 north at mile marker 45.3 in South Middleton Township. Investigators say a man outside his vehicle changing a flat tire when he was struck by a water tank truck. His vehicle was also hit, state police said.
The man was flown from the scene to a local hospital, according to authorities. His identity and condition are not known.
I-81 south has been reopened. One lane of I-81 north between Exit 45: College Street and Exit 47: Route 34-Hanover Street remains closed.
Original Report: A portion of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County is closed following a crash Friday afternoon.
Both north and southbound lanes on I-81 are closed between Exit 45: COLLEGE STREET and Exit 47: Route 34-HANOVER STREET.
The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday.