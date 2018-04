× Crews battle barn fire in Washington Twp.

YORK COUNTY — Fire crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Washington Township.

The barn is located in the 200 block of Barrens Church Road.

There are no animals or feed of any kind in the barn, according to York County dispatch.

No injuries have been reported.

The call went out at 5:45 p.m.

This will be updated when more information becomes available.