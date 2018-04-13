× Fast Play lottery ticket worth $145,887 sold at Red Lion Rutter’s store

RED LION — There’s at least one Pennsylvania Lottery player out there who no longer considers Friday the 13th unlucky.

A Rutter’s store in Red Lion sold a progressive top prize-winning Triple Win Fast Play ticket worth $145,887.50 earlier today.

The store, located at 5 Winterstown Road, receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Triple Win, a $10 game, offers progressive top prizes that start at $100,000.

The holder of a top-prize winnign ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at (717) 702-8146, and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

The prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within a year of the ticket’s purchase date.

Lottery prizes over $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.