Fast Play lottery ticket worth $145,887 sold at Red Lion Rutter’s store
RED LION — There’s at least one Pennsylvania Lottery player out there who no longer considers Friday the 13th unlucky.
A Rutter’s store in Red Lion sold a progressive top prize-winning Triple Win Fast Play ticket worth $145,887.50 earlier today.
The store, located at 5 Winterstown Road, receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Triple Win, a $10 game, offers progressive top prizes that start at $100,000.
The holder of a top-prize winnign ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at (717) 702-8146, and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
The prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within a year of the ticket’s purchase date.
Lottery prizes over $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.