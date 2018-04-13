× Father, son displaced after house fire in Dover Twp.

YORK COUNTY — A father and son are displaced after a fire broke out at their home Friday in Dover Township.

The fire broke out at the residence on the 6300 block of Clearview Road shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Brian Widmayer.

The fire, which caused about $60,000 to $70,000 in damage, was knocked down in about 20 minutes. It appeared to have started in one of the bedrooms, Widmayer said.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.