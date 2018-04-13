× Give Local York: York County History Center & Greater York Dance

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Give Local York is set for May 4!

In the months leading up to the event, FOX43 Morning News will have some of the different organizations that will benefit from the proceeds on the program.

Today’s organization is the York County History Center and Joan Mummert & Jennah Motter (Greater York Dance) stopped by the set to offer more on what the York County History does.

You can check it out in the clip above.

For more information, you can visit our Give Local York page here.