Harrisburg Senator’s fans excited for new season

How are fans feeling about the start of the new Harrisburg Senator's season?

"Excited!"

That was the consensus from most fans we spoke with. And even more exciting, was the Senator's 5-1 win over the Bowie Baysox.

“A nice night like this, it’s one of the best nights to go out and see a game,” said Tom Hovarth of Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Fans lined up outside the gates hours before the first pitch, ready to welcome their team home.

“I’m hoping it will be a good season. I’m hoping the Sens do real well this year,” said Jeff Laruffa of Hershey.

This season is already off to a better start…

“Last year we already rained out the game by lunch time, so this year is much better,” said Kevin Kulp, president of the Senator's.

Fans are confident this is the year they’ve been waiting for.

“I think they may have a good chance,” said John Morthland of York.

“This is the team. I have a feeling this is going to be a good year for us,” said Kulp.