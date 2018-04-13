Man struck 8-month-old infant during physical altercation with woman, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lititz man who police say injured an 8-month-old infant during a physical altercation with a woman faces two counts of simple assault – domestic violence and one count of endangering the welfare of children, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The alleged assault occurred Sunday, April 1.

The victim told responding officers that Eduardo Cruz, 31, struck her in the face with a closed fist and was throwing objects at her, charging documents say. During the course of the altercation, Cruz allegedly hit the infant girl in the head — who was being held by the victim — as he punched the woman in the face, police add.

The child sustained a contusion over her right eye on her forehead. She was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment, charging documents note.

The woman was treated by EMS personnel at the scene for the injuries to her eye orbit, police say.